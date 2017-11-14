BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is asking that a federal sex discrimination lawsuit be dismissed and that any recordings made by the former employee not be allowed as evidence.
The 8-page document filed Monday also asks that Fish and Game receive attorney fees.
The lawsuit filed last month in U.S. District Court seeking $100,000 in damages includes an allegation that a male supervisor threatened to strangle the female employee with an extension cord.
Fish and Game denies that ever took place.
The lawsuit also says the woman made recordings to back up some of her claims.
Fish and Game contends those recordings are illegal and should not be allowed as evidence, and the woman’s claim barred as a matter of public policy.
A ruling is pending.