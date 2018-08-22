BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission is considering paying the Idaho Department of Lands to retain public recreation access to nearly 3,600 square miles (9,324 square kilometers) of state land.

The Idaho Land Board is required to maximize revenue from use of the lands. The revenue generated goes toward public schools and other Idaho institutions.

On Tuesday, the board adopted a new recreation policy that allows continued recreational use on the state endowment lands.

It also approved an agreement with the Idaho Fish and Game Commission. Under the deal, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game would pay the Idaho Department of Lands 25 cents per endowment acre to compensate endowment beneficiaries.

Fish and Game commissioners are expected to consider the deal on Thursday.

