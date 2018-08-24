NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission has agreed to pay about $360,000 a year to retain public recreation access to nearly 3,600 square miles (9,324 square kilometers) of state land.
The Idaho Press reports the state Fish and Game Commission agreed on Thursday to pay the state endowment 25 cents per acre per year.
Under agreement between the commission and the state Land Board, Fish and Game will pay about $360,000 a year with annual inflation built in.
Fish and Game will provide two full-time senior conservation officers who will patrol the state endowment lands.
Gov. Butch Otter said on Thursday that the winners of the deal are students, schools and outdoor enthusiasts.
The long-term returns from state endowment lands go to its beneficiaries like the state’s public schools.
