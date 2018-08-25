IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced his office has reached a settlement with an Idaho Falls-based magazine publisher.

According to Wasden’s office on Friday, Gary and Sharon Mueller — owners of the Idaho Life LLC — will pay roughly $8,400 in refunds to small businesses that did not receive the ads they purchased.

The settlement also prohibits the Muellers from selling advertisements to Idaho consumers and pay $1,000 to the state for fees and investigative costs.

Wasden’s office says the Muellers sold the advertising space to companies in 2016 and 2017, but the magazines were never published.

A news release said the Muellers stopped publishing the magazines due to health and financial issues.