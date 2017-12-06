ALLIANCE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an icy road led to the crash death of an Alliance woman in the Nebraska Panhandle.
The accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 385, about 11 miles (18 kilometers) north of Alliance.
The Nebraska State Patrol says 35-year-old Lisa Penaluna lost control of her northbound car and collided with a southbound semitrailer driven by Gary Chestnut, who lives in Kansas.
The patrol says Penaluna died of her injuries and says Chestnut suffered minor injuries.
