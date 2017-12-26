PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The first commute after Christmas has been a slippery one in the Portland region.

Several crashes were reported Tuesday because of ice from the Christmas Eve storm. Residential streets are generally in worse shape than freeways and other heavily traveled roads.

The forecast calls for temperatures to hover around freezing.

The Oregon Zoo is closed because of the icy conditions, and the Portland State University campus will open at 10 a.m.

Warmer temperatures and scattered showers are expected Wednesday.