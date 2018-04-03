FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say speed and icy conditions contributed to an interstate crash in Fargo that critically injured a woman and seriously injured another driver.
The North Dakota State Patrol says a 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota woman was thrown from the SUV she was driving after losing control on Interstate 94 Monday afternoon. KFGO reports her SUV was struck by a van driven by a 41-year-old Moorhead woman who suffered serious injuries.
The westbound lanes of the interstate were closed for about 1½ hours.
Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com