FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say speed and icy conditions contributed to an interstate crash in Fargo that critically injured a woman and seriously injured another driver.

The North Dakota State Patrol says a 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota woman was thrown from the SUV she was driving after losing control on Interstate 94 Monday afternoon. KFGO reports her SUV was struck by a van driven by a 41-year-old Moorhead woman who suffered serious injuries.

The westbound lanes of the interstate were closed for about 1½ hours.

