POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Transportation officials have suspended the Newburgh-Beacon commuter ferry service again because of icy conditions on the Hudson River.

The Poughkeepsie Journal reports the MTA announced it is suspending the Newburgh-Beacon ferry Tuesday. Officials cited freezing temperatures.

Poughkeepsie saw a record-breaking low of minus 10 degrees on New Year’s Day. National Weather Service meteorologist Christina Speciale attributed the cold weather blast to a “strong arctic high pressure system” affecting the area.

More information on the Newburgh-Beacon ferry service substitute bus schedule can be found at the MTA website .

