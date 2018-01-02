POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Transportation officials have suspended the Newburgh-Beacon commuter ferry service again because of icy conditions on the Hudson River.
The Poughkeepsie Journal reports the MTA announced it is suspending the Newburgh-Beacon ferry Tuesday. Officials cited freezing temperatures.
Poughkeepsie saw a record-breaking low of minus 10 degrees on New Year’s Day. National Weather Service meteorologist Christina Speciale attributed the cold weather blast to a “strong arctic high pressure system” affecting the area.
More information on the Newburgh-Beacon ferry service substitute bus schedule can be found at the MTA website .
___
Information from: Poughkeepsie Journal, http://www.poughkeepsiejournal.com