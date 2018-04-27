FARGO, N.D. (AP) — One of Fargo’s most iconic bars is getting ready to reopen after being destroyed by fire nearly two years ago.
The Bison Turf bar across the street from the North Dakota State University campus burned in July 2016. The bar’s history dated to the 1930s.
Owner Pete Sabo decided to rebuild the popular hangout. The reconstruction cost about $1.3 million.
KFGO radio reports Sabo plans to officially reopen the business on May 8.
___
Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com