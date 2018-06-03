ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — An iconic clock swept away in flooding of downtown Ellicott City has been recovered.

Howard County Officials posted photos on Twitter Saturday showing the clock’s recovery from the Patapsco River.

The clock’s frame and part of its face were recovered Saturday by Ellicott City residents Geoff and Mark Haver.

The clock was installed last July to replace a clock that had been swept away in similar flooding two years ago. That clock was also recovered.

Access to Ellicott City remains severely restricted after extensive damage from flooding last week that left one person dead.