ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — An iconic clock swept away in flooding of downtown Ellicott City has been recovered.
Howard County Officials posted photos on Twitter Saturday showing the clock’s recovery from the Patapsco River.
The clock’s frame and part of its face were recovered Saturday by Ellicott City residents Geoff and Mark Haver.
The clock was installed last July to replace a clock that had been swept away in similar flooding two years ago. That clock was also recovered.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. trying to find discreet way to pay for Kim Jong Un’s hotel during summit
- Facing reassignment under Trump, top Yellowstone official instead retires
- Ships unearthed in Virginia offer glimpse of colonial era VIEW
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- 'Sherlock' star Cumberbatch praised for tackling muggers
Access to Ellicott City remains severely restricted after extensive damage from flooding last week that left one person dead.