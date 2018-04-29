CLEVELAND (AP) — Air travel in Cleveland is about to enter “the Iceland Age.”

Cleveland.com reports Iceland-based Wow Air will have its maiden flight from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport early Friday morning. Icelandair will follow May 16 by launching service between Cleveland and Iceland.

The service marks Cleveland’s return to trans-Atlantic flights after nearly 10 years.

The end of Continental Airlines service to London in 2009 has meant northeast Ohioans had to get to Europe via New York, Chicago or other large hubs.

Both Icelandair and Wow offer connections to many European cities.

