LOS ANGELES — There are currently no detainees in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody with confirmed coronavirus, but four have met criteria for testing, according to the federal agency.

ICE epidemiologists have been tracking the outbreak and “regularly updating infection prevention and control protocols, and issuing guidance to ICE Health Service Corps staff for the screening and management of potential exposure among detainees,” according to an agency spokesperson.

“ICE continues to incorporate CDC’s COVID-19 guidance, which is built upon the already established infectious disease monitoring and management protocols currently in use by the agency,” the spokesperson said.

“In addition, ICE is actively working with state and local health partners to determine if any detainee requires additional testing or monitoring to combat the spread of the virus.”

