Share story

By
The Associated Press

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have declared ice-out on Lake Minnetonka in the western Twin Cities, tying the record for the latest ice-out on the big lake.

The Freshwater Society and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol declared the ice-out just after noon Saturday. This year’s ice-out ties 1857 for the latest on record.

The Freshwater Society reports this year’s ice-out on Lake Minnetonka is three weeks later than the median ice-out date of April 14.

Ice-out on Lake Minnetonka is declared when boats can pass through channels and navigate all portions of the lake.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Some ice remained on the lake Saturday, but officials said all bays and channels were navigable.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports statistics for ice-out on Lake Minnetonka go back to 1855.

The Associated Press