MIDWAY, Utah (AP) — A central Utah ice exhibit is closing early due to unusually warm temperatures this winter.
Midway Ice Castles ‘s announcement says it’ll will close Sunday but CEO Ryan Davis says the attraction located in Midway in Wasatch County may reopen next weekend if there are cooler temperatures again.
The attraction features lighted ice formations, tunnels, archways and caverns.
Midway is 28 miles (45 kilometers) southeast of Salt Lake City.
