BOSTON (AP) — A man who has been detained by federal immigration authorities for a year got married in a federal courtroom in Boston after the judge gave the greenlight to the unusual ceremony.

Jaime Antonio Alvarez Figueroa and Tatiana Chavez Vanegas were married in Chief U.S. District Judge Patti Saris’ courtroom on Wednesday. Kerry Doyle, an attorney for Alvarez Figueroa, said a paralegal for Doyle’s firm performed the wedding in Spanish.

Doyle said Alvarez Figueroa was in the process of securing permission to get married at the jail where he’s being detained. But the wedding wouldn’t have been able to happen until September.

Saris said in her order allowing the courtroom wedding that “prisoners have a right to marry … and a delay of almost five months is unreasonable.”