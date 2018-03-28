NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities say an immigration detainee about to be deported to Senegal escaped custody at New York’s Kennedy Airport and fled in a taxi.

A spokesman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement says Mohamadou Lamine Mbacke was in the custody of ICE agents at the airport Tuesday night when he bolted and got into a cab.

ICE says Mbacke entered the country lawfully in 2005 before violating the terms of his status.

Mbacke was ordered deported in September 2015. ICE spokesman Khaalid Walls says the 31-year-old Mbacke has criminal convictions for weapons offenses.

Walls says Mbacke remains at large Wednesday.