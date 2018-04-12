HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has deported a man whose family says he was approached at his Houston apartment complex by agents who said they were looking for someone else.

An ICE spokeswoman said Thursday that Carlos Gudiel Andres was taken Wednesday to Guatemala.

The Houston-based advocacy group FIEL says ICE agents detained Gudiel in January at his Houston apartment complex. According to Gudiel’s family, agents approached him to ask if he knew people they were looking for. Then they asked for identification and discovered an active deportation order against him.

A previous ICE statement said Gudiel’s building was “identified as part of a targeted enforcement operation.” Advocates in Houston have accused ICE of targeting apartment buildings in immigrant neighborhoods.