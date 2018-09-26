FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — The organization that plans the World Ice Art Championships in Fairbanks is suing its former leaders, claiming mismanagement of state funds.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Ice Alaska filed the suit this week against former board leaders Hank Bartos, Dick Brickley and Hoa Brickley, seeking at least $2 million in damages.

The lawsuit claims the three “knowingly and unlawfully engaged in a series of fraudulent transactions to acquire Ice Alaska’s personal assets.” It also claims they put the organizations into debt to take possession of an ice park and other properties.

Bartos says the allegations are false, noting he is planning to file a countersuit.

Dick Brickley and Hoa Brickley did not respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.

The suit seeks to place the properties into a trust.

