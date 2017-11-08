UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is warning that the situation in Libya “remains dire” and is promising to seek new arrest warrants if serious crimes don’t stop.

Fatou Bensouda also demanded the arrest and transfer of suspects already named in ICC warrants, including the son of former Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi, the former head of Libya’s Internal Security Agency and a Libyan military officer alleged to have been involved in the killing of 33 captives “in cold blood.”

Bensouda told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday that “the security situation remains unstable with violent clashes occurring between various factions across Libya” and indications of widespread violations of human rights by different parties to the conflict.

She pointed to reports emerging of 36 male corpses found east of Benghazi.