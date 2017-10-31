PLAQUEMINE, La. (AP) — An Iberville Parish sheriff’s deputy could face the loss of his job after he allegedly pulled a gun on a man during an altercation outside a bar in downtown Baton Rouge.

Multiple members report Sheriff Brett Stassi said Tuesday that the deputy was suspended indefinitely— without pay — pending an investigation into last week’s altercation.

The deputy, whose name has not been released, was off-duty and serving as the designated driver for his friends when the argument occurred. Stassi says the gun he brandished was not the deputy’s department-issued firearm.

The deputy has been on the force since Sept. 1. Stassi says that lack of experience may be his saving grace, adding that he “doesn’t understand the ramifications of being a deputy — that he’s held to a higher standard.”