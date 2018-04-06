PRESHO, S.D. (AP) — One person died and two others were seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash in Lyman County.
The Highway Patrol says the three were in a sport utility vehicle that went into the ditch off Interstate 90 and rolled west of Presho on Thursday morning.
A 57-year-old man died at the scene. Two male juveniles were flown to a Sioux Falls hospital with what authorities say were life-threatening injuries.
The names of those involved and the ages of the juveniles weren’t immediately released.
