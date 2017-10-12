TULLY, N.Y. (AP) — The northbound lanes of Interstate 81 south of Syracuse have reopened after being shut down for about seven hours by a serious crash.

The Post-Standard reports that a car and tractor-trailer collided around 10:40 Wednesday near Exit 14 in the Onondaga County town of Tully, 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Syracuse.

The sheriff’s office says the woman driving the car suffered serious injuries and is being treated at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

The state Department of Transportation says I-81’s northbound lanes reopened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies are investigating the cause of the accident.

Information from: The Post-Standard, http://www.syracuse.com