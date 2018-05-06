MILFORD, Neb. (AP) — At least one person died after several crashes along Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol closed eastbound I-80 between mile markers 369 and 382 near Milford, Nebraska, on Sunday morning because of the crashes.

At least three separate crashes occurred between Lincoln and York. One semitrailer truck caught fire after the crashes.

The Nebraska State Patrol helicopter landed on the interstate to assist after the crashes.