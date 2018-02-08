INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Transportation says the final Tier 2 environmental impact statement leg for the last leg of the Interstate 69 extension in central Indiana can be viewed online and at certain libraries in the region.

The agency said Thursday the 1,700-page document affirms State Road 37 from State Road 39 at Martinsville to Interstate 465 in Indianapolis as the route for the 26-mile stretch of highway. It also proposes ways to mitigate the impacts that construction could have on homes, businesses and nature.

An electronic version of the document can be viewed online. Printed copies of the document will be available beginning Friday at certain public libraries in Marion, Johnson, Morgan and Hendricks counties.