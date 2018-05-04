BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Continued construction on a long-delayed section of the Interstate 69 extension is causing headaches for those attending Indiana University’s commencement ceremonies this weekend.

Indiana Department of Transportation spokesman Andy Dietrick says he’s spoken with several IU students who are frustrated about the continuing work. The project will convert about 20 miles (32 kilometers) of Indiana 37 into the new I-69 extension between Bloomington and Martinsville.

Work on that section was originally expected to be completed by October 2016, but construction was delayed multiple times before the state took control of the project in August 2017 from a private developer.

The (Bloomington) Herald-Times reports the project is now scheduled to be largely completed by Aug. 31. That section will be the fifth of the planned Evansville-to-Indianapolis highway’s six extensions.

