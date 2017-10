NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety says 129 bales containing over 2,600 pounds (1179 kilograms) of marijuana were found in a van after a traffic stop on Interstate 19 near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The DPS says the man driving the northbound van stopped by a trooper Tuesday night near Nogales ran off into woods near the highway and wasn’t caught.

The DPS says the marijuana seized has a value of nearly $1 million.