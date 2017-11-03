SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah authorities are investigating an incident that temporarily closed a busy stretch of Interstate 15 near Hill Air Force Base.
Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Lawrence Hopper said a man driving north on the freeway late Friday afternoon rear-ended a car.
Hopper says the man left his vehicle, displayed a gun to the female driver of the other car but then returned to his car and killed himself.
Hopper did not have further details about the man or his identity.
No other injuries were reported.
All but one lane of the highway was expected to reopen by 5:30 p.m.