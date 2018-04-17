MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Hyundai Power Transformers has announced a $33 million expansion of an Alabama facility with plans to hire more than 80 workers.

News outlets reported Tuesday that Hyundai Power Transformers USA Inc. will begin the expansion of its Montgomery facility in July, which is expected to create 86 jobs. Company officials said in a statement that the expansion will increase production of its power transformers by more than 60 percent.

Hyundai Power Transformers was built in 2011 and employs 300 people. The expanded facility is expected to be operating by December 2019.

State Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield says the expansion will help deepen the South Korean company’s roots in Alabama.

J.S. Kim, Hyundai Power Transformers president and chief operating officer, says the state’s two and four-year colleges have helped developed its workforce.