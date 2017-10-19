JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An official from a company working to commercialize high-speed Hyperloop transportation says Missouri is among the top five contenders for a track.
Hyperloop One Global Head of Policy Dan Katz told The Associated Press Thursday that Missouri now is among the company’s top five options, if not among the top three. Hyperloop technology comprises a tubular track through which a train-like pod carrying passengers or cargo travels at high speeds.
Missouri last month didn’t earn a spot in a top 10 list of possible future routes. But Missouri Chief Operating Officer Drew Erdmann told AP he expects the state to rise to the top of the list if it completes an estimated $1.5 million, privately funded feasibility study.
Hyperloop One’s Katz said Colorado and Texas also are conducting feasibility studies.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- Bail set at $1M for uncle suspected of killing Lynnwood 6-year-old
- Boeing, reversing tide of cuts, rushes to bring back retirees as temps
- Police: Lynnwood 6-year-old drowned in bathtub by visiting relative