HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A Hutchinson man has died in a crash in central Kansas that happened as he was being chased by a sheriff’s deputy.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the Friday night crash killed 25-year-old Angel Montiel. Officials say Montiel was fleeing a Rice County Sheriff’s deputy in a chase that began in Rice County and extended into Reno County.

Investigators say Montiel was driving a minivan south on Wilson Road when he went off the left side of the road just before 10 p.m. and sideswiped a tree about halfway between Hutchinson and Nickerson.

The Kansas State Patrol says the minivan spun out of control, and Montiel was thrown from the vehicle. The patrol says he died at the scene.

