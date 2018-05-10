TAYLOR, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an 85-year-old woman and her husband died after their minivan collided with a semitrailer in central Nebraska.
The accident occurred around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday near Taylor in Loup County. The Nebraska State Patrol says the northbound truck on U.S. Highway 183 struck the minivan as it attempted to turn south off Nebraska Highway 91.
The minivan was driven by 87-year-old Alphis Casteel. He and his wife, Norma, were pronounced dead at the scene. They lived in Sargent.
The truck driver was taken to an Ord hospital for treatment. He’s been identified as 62-year-old Michael Mooney. He lives in Broken Bow.
