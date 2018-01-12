BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The husband of a Peruvian immigrant living in a Colorado church to avoid deportation is being held by immigration authorities.
Ingrid Encalada Latorre says 30-year-old Eliseo Jurado-Fernandez was detained by immigration agents during a trip to the grocery store Thursday.
The Daily Camera reports that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says Jurado-Fernandez illegally entered the United States in 2004, was convicted of driving while ability impaired in 2007 and has three other misdemeanor convictions. In a statement, field office Jeffrey Lynch said he came to the agency’s attention during an investigation into his wife but said his arrest had nothing to do with her taking sanctuary.
Encalada Latorre had planned to return to Peru with her two children in October but then took refuge in a church for a second time.
___
Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/