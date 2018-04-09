COLUMBIANA, Ala. (AP) — A judge is considering whether to lower the bond for an Alabama man charged with murder in the death of his wife, a suburban mom and exhibitionist who posted racy photographs of herself online.
Shelby County Circuit Judge William Bostick scheduled a hearing Monday afternoon for 45-year-old William Jeffrey West, who’s charged in the January slaying of 42-year-old Kathleen Dawn West.
Authorities say the woman died from a blow to the head with a liquor bottle. Her partially nude body was found outside the couple’s home in the Birmingham suburb of Calera.
The defense is asking the judge to reduce West’s $500,000 bond, arguing the former college police officer isn’t a danger and has community ties. The defense says West knew about his wife’s online activities and wasn’t upset.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Thousands of Indian women find their American dreams in jeopardy
- Symptoms from stopping antidepressants are largely a mystery
- After going to class without a bra, Florida student is told to cover her nipples
- Body suspected to be from California cliff crash found
- Trump brags that his tower withstood a fire, but has been silent about the man who died in it