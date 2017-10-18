JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of fatally stabbing his wife in the apartment building where they lived has been charged with murder.
But authorities say a motive for the attack remains under investigation.
Jersey City police found 38-year-old Milagros Rodriguez De Morel in a hallway when they responded to the Duncan Avenue building around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. She was pronounced dead there a short time later.
Her 59-year-old husband, Jose Morel, faces murder and weapons charges. He’s due to make his initial court appearance Thursday, but it’s not clear if he’s retained an attorney.
Witnesses told The Jersey Journal that Morel dragged his wife out of their third-floor apartment and into the hallway before he attacked her.