PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The estranged husband of a woman who was found dead in her Rhode Island home by her adult children has been charged with murder.

Providence police said Wednesday they arrested 46-year-old Bosco Tukamuhabwa in connection with the death of 44-year-old Manirino Nkinamubanzi. He’s expected to be arraigned Thursday.

Nkinamubanzi’s concealed body was discovered inside the Providence home Friday evening. One of her four children had reported her missing two hours before her body was found inside a bedroom closet.

Documents show Tukamuhabwa had been out on bail with a no-contact order since April, when the victim’s daughter told police he threw the woman on the floor and beat her.

Police say Nkinamubanzi and her family are Congolese refugees.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Tukamuhabwa has an attorney.