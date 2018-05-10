JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Authorities have charged an elderly man in Georgia with killing his 83-year-old wife.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that 82-year-old Joseph Norwood Hilton was charged with murder after state troopers answered a call Wednesday to perform a welfare check at the couple’s home on Jekyll Island.

The GBI said troopers found Hilton’s wife, Carol Anne Hilton, dead inside the home. Joseph Hilton was arrested after a brief standoff with a SWAT team.

Hilton was booked at the Glynn County jail on charges of felony murder, malice murder and aggravated assault. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney.

The GBI said an autopsy was being performed at its crime lab in Savannah.