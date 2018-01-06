TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The aftermath of Hurricane Irma, the current dialogue about sexual misconduct, the opioid crisis and an important 2018 election year will all play into the dynamics of the Legislature’s annual 60-day session that begins Tuesday.

The only thing the Legislature is required to do is pass a budget, but there are more than 2,500 bills already filed on wide range of topics, from ending child marriages to banning sanctuary cities and requiring local governments to comply with and support federal enforcement of immigration laws.

It’s Gov. Rick Scott’s final year in office, he’s seeking $180 million in tax cuts aimed mostly at consumers — something he’s sure to remind voters about if he runs for U.S. Senate.