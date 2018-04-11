ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — A Hurricane woman has been sentenced to prison for her part in the kidnapping and killing of a southern Utah man.

The Spectrum reports prosecutors say Tammy Freeman was a co-conspirator in a plot to “get rid” of David Heisler of Santa Clara after he gained custody of a daughter he shared with his ex-girlfriend.

Court records say he was kidnapped on June 27, 2016.

His body was found in a remote area in the Arizona strip near the Utah border two months later.

On Tuesday, Freeman was ordered to serve one to 15 years in prison for each of the three second-degree felonies she pleaded guilty to in connection with the case.

Judge Jeffrey Wilcox recommended Freeman serve the sentences concurrently.

She will also have to pay Heisler’s family a minimum of $10,000 in restitution.

