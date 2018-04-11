ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — A Hurricane woman has been sentenced to prison for her part in the kidnapping and killing of a southern Utah man.
The Spectrum reports prosecutors say Tammy Freeman was a co-conspirator in a plot to “get rid” of David Heisler of Santa Clara after he gained custody of a daughter he shared with his ex-girlfriend.
Court records say he was kidnapped on June 27, 2016.
His body was found in a remote area in the Arizona strip near the Utah border two months later.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Gun in glove compartment violated concealed carry law
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- No big deal: Melania Trump comforts student who spilled water at event VIEW
- Vehicle fell into swollen California river in region where Hart family went missing
- House Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek reelection
On Tuesday, Freeman was ordered to serve one to 15 years in prison for each of the three second-degree felonies she pleaded guilty to in connection with the case.
Judge Jeffrey Wilcox recommended Freeman serve the sentences concurrently.
She will also have to pay Heisler’s family a minimum of $10,000 in restitution.
___
Information from: The Spectrum, http://www.thespectrum.com