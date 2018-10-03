MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Hurricane Leslie has formed far out over the Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters say large swells from the Category 1 storm will continue to affect portions of the southeastern U.S., Bermuda and the Bahamas over the next few days. The swells are also expected to increase near the coasts of New England and Atlantic Canada by the end of the week.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday, Leslie was about 505 miles (812 kilometers) east southeast of Bermuda with sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph). Forecasters say the storm is nearly stationary and little movement is expected throughout the day. A northward movement is expected to begin late Wednesday and continue through Friday night.

No coastal watches or warnings have been issued.