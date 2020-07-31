Hurricane Isaias became 2020′s second Atlantic hurricane overnight Thursday on its way to the Bahamas, which it has already begun to blast with drenching rain, strong winds, and ocean surge. The storm is now poised to ride up the East Coast, first encountering Florida this weekend before zipping up the rest of the Eastern Seaboard through the Mid-Atlantic and New England during the first half of next week.

Tropical storm conditions could begin along the east coast of Florida as soon as Saturday as the storm makes a beeline northward on a menacing path along the coast.

“There is a risk of impacts from winds, heavy rainfall, and storm surge late this weekend from the northeastern Florida coast and spreading northward along the remainder of the U.S. east coast through early next week,” wrote the National Hurricane Center.

North Carolina, in particular, may be hit hard by the storm Monday into Tuesday, where Isaias could crash ashore.

Earlier this week, Isaias dropped up to 8 inches of rain in southwest Puerto Rico, and knocked power out to more than 400,000 residents on the island.

The storm then plowed through the Dominican Republic, reshuffling its axis of rotation and strengthening more than expected.

Hurricane warnings are up for the entire Bahamas, where Isaias will likely sweep through as a Category 1 or 2 cyclone. A tropical storm warning also remains in effect for the Dominican Republic and Turks and Caicos as Isaias’s remnant rain bands finally relinquish their hold on the islands.

Stateside, tropical storm warnings have been hoisted for areas between Homestead and just south of Melbourne, Fla., including the cities of Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Palm Beach. Lake Okeechobee is also under a warning. A hurricane watch is in effect from near Boca Raton north to the Space Coast.

The tropical threat comes as the Sunshine State continues to grapple with a sharp increase in coronavirus cases. Florida is suspending state-run COVID-19 testing at outdoor locations this weekend and into next week, pending the storm’s passage.

Farther up the East Coast, a close shave or direct hit are possible from Isaias, which may remain a hurricane as it treks north.

At 11 a.m. Friday, Isaias was a hurricane with peak winds of 75 mph, centered 295 miles southeast of Nassau in the Bahamas. The hurricane has been fighting off the effects of wind shear, which temporarily weakened it early Friday. But the Hurricane Center found an eyewall, which is the zone of intense winds surrounding the storm center, attempting to reform, “an indication that the cyclone is trying to reorganize.” In addition, the storm will be passing over abnormally warm waters, which could further support some intensification.

The Hurricane Center is forecasting Isaias to continue its trek across the Bahamas as a Category 1 hurricane, moving near or over the Southeastern Bahamas Friday, the Central Bahamas Friday night, and near the northwestern Bahamas Saturday.

“A dangerous storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 3 to 5 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore winds in the Bahamas,” wrote the National Hurricane Center, which is also predicting 4 to 8 inches of rain on the Bahamas.

Although Isaias is forecast to make its closest pass Saturday night into the wee hours of Sunday morning, rain could begin in southeast Florida as soon as Friday night.

Some models push Isaias’s center moving far enough west that a landfall would occur in Florida, but that appears less likely at this point.

Wind gusts upward of 45 mph would be possible along the Florida coastline, in addition to dangerous rip currents, isolated waterspouts, and very heavy rainfall. A broad 2 to 4 inches with localized 6-inch amounts is possible in eastern Florida over the weekend.

Totals would be greater, but the storm will be moving quickly.

Afterward, Isaias is forecast to remain a hurricane as it churns north, potentially nearing landfall in the Carolinas Monday as Category 1 storm. Heavy rain and flooding and strong winds are then possible in eastern North Carolina

The system’s strength as it comes up the coast is a significant uncertainty, as it will depend largely on its track. The oceans are replete with anomalously warm waters off the Southeast Coast, however, which could fuel intensification.

A farther inland track would feature a weaker storm, while a more delayed jaunt over land could favor a stronger landfall.

Strong winds and dangerous surf may batter coastal areas, while coastal flooding from storm surge, or the storm-driven rise in water above normally dry land, is also a concern. The severity of these impacts will depend on Isaias’s exact track and intensity.

Regardless of whether Isaias makes landfall along the East Coast, there is growing concern for a strip of heavy rainfall from Florida all the way into New England.

It’s not out of the question that broad areas see in excess of 4 inches from the system, but specific timing and amounts remain to be seen.

The extremely moist air “advected” north by Isaias will interact with a cold front preceding an approaching dip in the jet stream, or trough. That will help to focus the rainfall, and will likely cause at least isolated flooding issues.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic complicates the decisions both of local emergency management officials tasked with ordering evacuations and opening shelters, and the residents who may find themselves forced to use them.

On Thursday, the American Meteorological Society released guidance on sheltering during a COVID-19, stressing “if you evacuate to a shelter, you are responsible for your health.” The document notes, however, that states and municipalities that open shelters will most likely provide for social distancing and mask use, among other precautions.

They recommended that residents procure and bring their own sanitation supplies, while also following CDC recommendations.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) plans to rely less on deployed field teams in areas where community spread of COVID-19 is occurring, instead processing damage claims remotely. In addition, storm planning documents encourage officials to consider ordering those not vulnerable to storm surge or other flooding impacts to shelter in place.

Of the states most likely to be affected by the storm, Florida is in the worst shape when it comes to coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

The state is currently battling a sharp increase, and now a possible plateau in new cases. However, deaths from COVID-19 have been climbing. The state set a record high for deaths on Thursday, with 252 fatalities. Florida also recorded 9,956 new cases on Thursday, according to a Washington Post database.

During the week from July 23 to July 30, Florida led all other states in the number of new cases per capita.

Cumulatively, Florida has recorded 461,379 cases, which is nearly twice the number in Italy.

North Carolina ranks 16th on the list of states with the highest rolling seven-day average of new cases, which is a more reliable indicator than single-day totals, with 1,900 new cases. This is down slightly from its previous high of 2,024 new cases.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Isaias blew through Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic as a gusty tropical storm, deluging the islands with significant flooding rainfall that caused damage in Puerto Rico. Doppler radar estimated up to 8 inches fell on the southwest part of the commonwealth, where significant flooding was reported in the neighborhood of Rojo Cabo.

Images emerged on social media depicting the collapse of several structures in the community of Yauco.

Some 150,000 Puerto Ricans also lost water service for a time.

In the Dominican Republic, the National Hurricane Center was expecting rainfall totals locally approaching a foot. Pockets of heavy rainfall were continuing to affect the Dominican Republic and Haiti early Friday as Isaias’s center pulled away to the north.

Haiti is extremely vulnerable to flooding and mudslides due to the rampant deforestation that has plagued its landscape and left much of the topsoil unstable.

Leading up to Thursday, it was initially presumed that the tall mountains of the Dominican Republic, protruding up to 10,000 feet into the atmosphere, would significant shred and weaken Isaias’s inner circulation.

However, the storm’s more robust midlevel axis of spin sidestepped the high terrain, slipping northwest through the Mona Passage — or the stretch of ocean between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico — and organizing a new low-level center north of the island. That allowed Isaias to intensify, its winds building about its new column of low-level rotation while its former, detached low-level center withered and disintegrated.

Isaias is the ninth named Atlantic storm of 2020, which doesn’t usually develop until closer to early October. It’s the earliest “I” storm on record by more than a week, and the latest domino to topple in a season that’s also brought the earliest-forming C, E, F and G storms on record in the Atlantic — Cristobal, Edouard, Fay and Gonzalo. Including Isaias, 2020 has produced five named storms in July, tied for the most on record with 2005.

It is the first time on record the last week of July has produced two hurricanes (Isaias and Hanna) in the Atlantic.