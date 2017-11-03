DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Officials in one Alabama city say local tax collections got a September boost from people fleeing Hurricane Irma.

The city of Dothan reported tax collections for hotels and other lodging jumped 82 percent in October, which reflects sales for the previous month. The Dothan Eagle reports the $296,984 collected was the largest amount since city hotel tax rates increased from 6 percent to 9 percent in January.

Dothan Area Convention and Visitors Bureau director Bob Hendrix said a state tennis tournament and a BMX event in September kept hotels busy. But he says evacuations prompted by Hurricane Irma kept Dothan hotels full for days before and after the storm passed.

