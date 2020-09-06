ORLANDO, Fla. — What was once Tropical Depression Omar weakened to a remnant low Saturday, but the National Hurricane Center continues to monitor several tropical disturbances throughout a busy Atlantic Ocean on Sunday morning.

The NHC issued its final advisory on Post-Tropical Cyclone Omar overnight. The low is expected to merge with a cold front on Sunday and dissipate Sunday night.

Meanwhile, four tropical disturbances are being tracked with various development chances in the Atlantic, according to the NHC’s 8 a.m. advisory.

First, the center continues to follow an area of low pressure located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Leeward Islands. NHC forecaster John Cangialosi said it’s gradually growing more defined, although associated showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized. It’s expected to develop into a tropical storm as it moves westward across the central tropical Atlantic, with a 90% chance to form within the next two to five days.

The second disturbance is a tropical wave just off the coast of western Africa with more organized showers and thunderstorms. With gradual development expected, its chances range from medium to high, with 50% in the next two days and 80% in the next five days.

“Interests in the Cabo Verde Islands should monitor the progress of this system as gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall is possible there on Monday and Tuesday,” Cangialosi said.

Advertising

Third, another tropical wave over the central Caribbean Sea, just southwest of Hispaniola, continues to produce disorganized showers, and any development would happen slowly as it moves westward across the sea. It’s expected to run into unfavorable upper-level winds, so its chances of formation over the next five days remain low at 10%.

A fourth disturbance, a trough of low pressure, is located several hundred miles southeast of Bermuda with somewhat favorable conditions for development. It’s producing disorganized cloudiness and showers as it moves west-northwestward, and its chances remain low at 10% over the next two days, and 20% over the next five days.

The next update on the four developing tropical systems will be published Sunday afternoon.

The NHC stopped tracking what was once Tropical Storm Nana on Friday.

The remaining names for the 2020 season are Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred.

If the total amount of 2020 storms exceeds the designated name list; which it is expected to, hurricane specialists will begin using letters from the Greek alphabet to name storm; a tactic meteorologists have only had to use once before in 2005, which had a total of 28 named storms.

———

Orlando Sentinel staff writers Joe Mario Pedersen and Richard Tribou contributed to this report.

———

©2020 The Orlando Sentinel (Orlando, Fla.)

Visit The Orlando Sentinel (Orlando, Fla.) at www.OrlandoSentinel.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.