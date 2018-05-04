HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — After a year and a half in the job, Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Matt Akin has officially resigned to take a newly created post in Gulf Shores, which recently broke away from the Baldwin County School System.

WAAY-TV reports Akin’s final day with the Huntsville district will be on May 31. His new job begins June 1.

The board of education will have 180 days from that date to find his replacement. An interim superintendent has not yet been named.

The board of education will meet in the coming weeks to hash out the details of how they’ll go about filling the position left vacant by Akin.

