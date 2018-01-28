MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is reminding duck hunters that hunting blinds must be removed from Lake Champlain soon.

The department says residents face a Feb. 15 deadline intended to protect natural areas and to prevent boating accidents after the ice melts.

Hunters have until May 15 to remove blinds from inland waters.

The department says game wardens have the names and addresses of the blind owners and plan to do inspections.