ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A pair duck hunting in northwest Alaska stumbled upon a 177-pound (80-kilogram) woolly mammoth tusk sticking out of the ground.

The Anchorage Daily News reports Justin Schultze and Brandon Nayokpuk dug the 12-foot (3.7-meter) tusk out of the ground earlier this month near the village of Shishmaref on the Chukchi Sea coast.

After digging for about a half-hour, the pair loaded the tusk onto a skiff to lug home. Schultze says about half the village of 600 people has visited his house in recent days to see the polished amber-like tusk.

He says the tusk’s center is encircled with dark ribbons, and the tip appears gray and dull.

Schultze says he has already sold it to an Anchorage man, fetching a nice price after splitting the money with Nayokpuk.

