MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hunters killed slightly fewer deer during this year’s nine-day gun season than last year.

The state Department of Natural Resources released preliminary figures Tuesday that show hunters killed 195,738 deer this year, down 0.8 percent from 197,262 deer in 2016.

Fewer hunters took to the woods this year. The DNR sold 588,387 licenses authorizing hunting with a firearm during the nine-day season, down 1.7 percent from the previous year.

The DNR was expected to release a statement on the harvest total later Tuesday.