SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Hunters harvested more than 80,000 deer during this year’s firearm season. That’s a slight increase over 2016.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said Wednesday the preliminary total for the seven-day season that ended Sunday was 80,021 deer. Last year hunters harvested 79,559 deer.
The counties where the most deer were taken were Jackson, Pike, Randolph, Adams and Jefferson counties.
There are still hunting opportunities available this season. Muzzleloader-only season is runs from Friday to Sunday, and archery deer season continues through Jan. 14.
Some designated counties also have late-winter antlerless-only seasons in late December and mid-January. Details on where hunting is allowed are on the IDNR website .