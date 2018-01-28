FARMINGTON, Utah (AP) — Hunters in Farmington’s Shepard Canyon have found what is believed to be the remains of a 26-year-old Utah woman who has been missing for three months.
Davis County Sheriff’s officials say the hunters came across the remains on Friday.
No details have been announced, but the family of Jeanna Rochelle Reid says she apparently was hiking in rocky terrain and fell into a river in October.
Authorities say the decomposed body has not yet been formally identified by a medical examiner.
