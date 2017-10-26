ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York environmental officials say hunters still have a chance to apply for antlerless deer permits in parts of the state.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation says remaining Deer Management Permits will be available to hunters beginning Nov. 1. The permits allow hunters to take antlerless deer in specified Wildlife Management Units and are used to help control deer populations.

There are still deer permits available in some wildlife management units. The state will reopen the application process in those units on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applications must be made at license issuing outlets.